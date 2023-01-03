Saudi-Led Coalition Airstrikes on Yemen Killed 102 Children Last Year, Rights Group Says

Islam Times - Many women and children were among the more than 3,000 civilians killed or injured in the Saudi-led coalition’s airstrikes against Yemen in 2022, a rights group said.

The Humanity Eye Center for Rights and Development issued a report on Monday, showing that the total number of casualties was 3,083 during last year’s war on Yemen, which included the death of 643 citizens and the wounding of 2,440 others.The report said 102 children lost their lives and 353 others sustained injuries, in addition to 27 women killed and 97 others wounded.The Yemeni rights group confirmed that 514 men were killed and 1,990 others injured.As for the damage to Yemen’s infrastructure in 2022, the report said the Saudi-led coalition warplanes destroyed 14,367 homes, 134 mosques, 5 tourist facilities, 12 hospitals, 64 educational centers, 1987 agricultural fields and seven media facilities.The aggression also destroyed 22 power stations, 974 roads and bridges, 46 communication towers and stations, 334 tanks and water stations, and 57 government facilities.The Humanity Eye Center for Rights and Development also reported that the coalition destroyed many business firms, which amount to 229 business facilities. In addition, the warplanes targeted 1,022 means of transportation, 29 chicken farms, 37 medicine storehouses, 95 food trucks, 21 fuel stations and 13 fuel tankers.Saudi Arabia, in collaboration with its Arab allies and with arms and logistics support from the US and other Western states, launched the devastating war on Yemen in March 2015.The objective was to crush the Ansarullah resistance movement, which has been running state affairs in the absence of a functional government in Yemen, and reinstall the Riyadh-friendly regime of Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi.While the Saudi-led coalition has failed to achieve any of its objectives, the war has killed hundreds of thousands of Yemenis and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.