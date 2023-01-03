People, Officials Should Draw Inspiration from Gen. Soleimani

Islam Times - The secretary of the Popular Headquarters for Commemoration of the 3rd Martyrdom Anniversary of Lt. General Qassem Soleimani described the late commander as an attainable role model from whom all people and officials should get inspiration.

In an article published on Tuesday, Hamid Reza Moqaddamfar paid tribute to Lt. General Qassem Soleimani as a humble figure like the ordinary people that could sincerely and purely represent the symbols of virtue.Referring to the recent comments from Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, Moqaddamfar said the Leader’s emphasis that the characteristics of the late commander are attainable indicate that all people, specifically the Iranian political and administrative officials, should derive inspiration from the character of General Soleimani and have a lifestyle like the popular commander.The secretary of the Popular Headquarters for Commemoration of the Martyrdom Anniversary of Gen. Soleimani also warned that those trying to portray Hajj Qassem as an unattainable character are indeed introducing him as an obsolete figure that could not be repeated in the society.“Rather than having been ‘finished’, Hajj Qassem has ‘started’. Rather than having ‘ended’, Hajj Qassem has been ‘repeated’,” Moqaddamfar added, highlighting the large number of people that follow the late commander’s path and give vitality to the Islamic Revolution.In a meeting with the family of General Soleimani on Sunday, Ayatollah Khamenei highlighted an important point in honoring the general and describing his characteristics, saying, “We must not speak or act in a manner that may cause the General’s qualities seem to be something beyond reach and unattainable.”The Leader also explained that the public honoring of General Soleimani and the voluntary attendance of people in various commemoration ceremonies is a result of General Soleimani’s sincere nature. “This year, like last year, people are attending these ceremonies with enthusiasm. By the grace of God, there are no problems or lacks in the meaningful presence of the nation and their appreciation for General Soleimani.”