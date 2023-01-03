0
Tuesday 3 January 2023 - 12:47

Nigerian Cleric Urges Muslims to Continue Soleimani's Path

Story Code : 1033463
Nigerian Cleric Urges Muslims to Continue Soleimani
In an interview with an Iranian media outlet on the third anniversary of the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria called for the continuation of the path of the top Iranian general who was martyred in an attack by the US troops in the Iraqi capital in early 2020.

"It is obligatory for every Muslim and freedom seeker to follow his path and keep his school alive," Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky underscored.

He advised the youths that hold on to the Resistance Axis thinking and oppose "arrogant countries" because that is the only way to save the people and achieve freedom.

This is the second year in a row that the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria offers his condolences in a message on the anniversary of the martyrdom of the former IRGC Quds Force commander. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Abdul Salam: Yemenis
Abdul Salam: Yemenis' Solidarity Greatly Disappoints Enemy
Netanyahu Calls UN Resolution against Israel Unimportant
Netanyahu Calls UN Resolution against Israel Unimportant
1 January 2023
US Congress Urged to Assess ‘Risks’ of Patriot Delivery to Ukraine
US Congress Urged to Assess ‘Risks’ of Patriot Delivery to Ukraine
1 January 2023
Foreign Min., Judiciary to Punish Gen. Soleimani Assassins
Foreign Min., Judiciary to Punish Gen. Soleimani Assassins
1 January 2023
Syrian Media: Turkey Agrees to Fully Withdraw Troops from Syria
Syrian Media: Turkey Agrees to Fully Withdraw Troops from Syria
31 December 2022
UN Asks ICJ for Legal Opinion on “Israeli” Occupation
UN Asks ICJ for Legal Opinion on “Israeli” Occupation
31 December 2022
Four Yemen-Bound Fuel Ships Seized by Saudi-Led Coalition Forces
Four Yemen-Bound Fuel Ships Seized by Saudi-Led Coalition Forces
31 December 2022
Report: US Arms Sales to NATO Allies Almost Double in 2022
Report: US Arms Sales to NATO Allies Almost Double in 2022
31 December 2022
Head of Islamic Jihad Movement: Iran, Hezbollah, Syria Sole Supporters of Palestinians
Head of Islamic Jihad Movement: Iran, Hezbollah, Syria Sole Supporters of Palestinians
30 December 2022
“Israelis” Protest as Netanyahu’s Government Is Sworn In
“Israelis” Protest as Netanyahu’s Government Is Sworn In
30 December 2022
US: Biden Signs $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill
US: Biden Signs $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill
30 December 2022
Army Launches Massive War Game Southeast of Iran
Army Launches Massive War Game Southeast of Iran
30 December 2022
US Lawmakers Press for Answers over Gov’t’s Use of “Israeli” Spyware
US Lawmakers Press for Answers over Gov’t’s Use of “Israeli” Spyware
29 December 2022