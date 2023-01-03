Islam Times - Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria Sheikh Zakzaky urged all Muslims to continue the path laid by Iranian Martyr Qassem Soleimani.

In an interview with an Iranian media outlet on the third anniversary of the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria called for the continuation of the path of the top Iranian general who was martyred in an attack by the US troops in the Iraqi capital in early 2020."It is obligatory for every Muslim and freedom seeker to follow his path and keep his school alive," Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky underscored.He advised the youths that hold on to the Resistance Axis thinking and oppose "arrogant countries" because that is the only way to save the people and achieve freedom.This is the second year in a row that the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria offers his condolences in a message on the anniversary of the martyrdom of the former IRGC Quds Force commander.