IRGC Serviceman Fatally Shot in Tehran

Islam Times - A member of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) was assassinated in Tehran on Tuesday evening.

Qassem Fathollahi, serving in the Mohammad Rasool Allah division of the IRGC in Tehran, was martyred after being shot four times in a terrorist attack in front of his house on Tuesday evening.The victim was also the commander of the Basij base of a mosque in the Mokhtari neighborhood in downtown Tehran.Speaking to Tasnim, head of the information center of Tehran’s Police said the IRGC serviceman has been attacked by unknown gunmen.Colonel Ali Sabahi said police investigation has provided clues about signs of robbery in the apartments near the location of the assassination attack, noting that detectives are probing the case.