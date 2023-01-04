Russian Forces Eliminate over 130 Foreign Mercenaries in Ukraine Operation: Top Brass

Islam Times - The Russian Aerospace Forces delivered a strike on the deployment site of the Ukrainian army’s foreign legion in the Donetsk People’s Republic, eliminating over 130 mercenaries in the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Tuesday.

“Precision strikes by the Russian Aerospace Forces against the temporary deployment sites of foreign legion units in areas near the settlement of Maslyakovka and the city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic eliminated over 130 foreign mercenaries,” the spokesman said.Russian troops eliminated two Ukrainian subversive groups in the Kharkov Region over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine.“In areas near the settlements of Novosyolovskiye and Tabayevka in the Kharkov Region, two Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance groups were eliminated,” the spokesman said.Russian forces also struck Ukrainian troops near the communities of Sinkovka, Ivanovka and Berestovoye in the Kharkov Region, destroying over 40 militants, three combat armored vehicles and three pickup trucks, the general specified.Russian forces eliminated roughly 90 Ukrainian militants in their offensive in the Donetsk area over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine.“In the Donetsk area, Russian forces continued their offensive operations. As many as 90 Ukrainian servicemen, two tanks, five combat armored vehicles and seven motor vehicles were eliminated as a result of damage inflicted on the enemy by combined firepower in areas near the settlements of Krasnoye, Petrovskoye, Nevelskoye, Georgiyevka and Pobeda in the Donetsk People’s Republic,” the spokesman said.Russian forces eliminated over 30 Ukrainian militants in the southern Donetsk area over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine.“In the southern Donetsk area, artillery strikes on Ukrainian army units in areas near the settlements of Prechistovka, Zolotaya Niva and Novodonetskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic eliminated over 30 Ukrainian servicemen, two combat armored vehicles and three pickup trucks,” the spokesman said.Russian forces destroyed three US-made M777 howitzers at firing positions over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine.“In the areas of the city of Artyomovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic and the settlement of Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic, three US-made M777 artillery systems were destroyed at firing positions,” the spokesman said.Russian forces destroyed four US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, 800 rounds of ammunition and 120 Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine.“Missile and air strikes against the amassed military hardware in the area of the Druzhkovka railway station in the Donetsk People’s Republic destroyed two HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems of US manufacture, four Czech-made RM-70 Vampire rocket systems, over 800 shells for multiple launch rocket systems, six motor vehicles and also as many as 120 Ukrainian military personnel,” the spokesman said.In the counter-battery warfare, Russian forces uncovered positions and obliterated two HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems that had been shelling populated areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the general specified.Russian air defense forces shot down 13 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and intercepted nine HIMARS rockets over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine.“In the past 24 hours, air defense capabilities shot down 13 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Svistunovka and Chervonopopovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Kirillovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Trudovoye and Berdyansk in the Zaporozhye Region,” the spokesman said.Russian air defense systems also intercepted nine HIMARS rockets in areas near the communities of Chervonopopovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson Region, the general added.Russian forces have destroyed over 2,800 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, the spokesman said.“In all, the following targets have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation: 355 warplanes, 199 helicopters, 2,807 unmanned aerial vehicles, 399 surface-to-air missile systems, 7,382 tanks and other combat armored vehicles, 967 multiple launch rocket systems, 3,768 field artillery guns and mortars and 7,900 special military motor vehicles,” Konashenkov reported.Russian forces eliminated a Ukrainian subversive group in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine.“In the area of the settlement of Stelmakhovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, a Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance group was eliminated,” the spokesman said.The Ukrainian military suffered over 120 casualties in the Krasny Liman area in the past day.“In the Krasny Liman area, Russian artillery and heavy flamethrowers delivered strikes on four Ukrainian assault groups in areas near the settlements of Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Novosadovoye, Serebryanka and Grigorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic,” the spokesman told a briefing on the special military operation in Ukraine.In the past 24 hours, the enemy lost over 120 military personnel killed and wounded, four combat armored vehicles, three pickup trucks and two motor vehicles in that area, the general specified.