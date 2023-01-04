0
Wednesday 4 January 2023 - 08:16

Iran Raps Desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Zionist Minister

Story Code : 1033606
Iran Raps Desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Zionist Minister
In a statement on Tuesday, Kanaani said al-Quds, in its entirety, is the eternal capital of Palestine and any defiling of the holy sites of Palestine such as al-Aqsa Mosque is a violation of international law and an affront to the values and sanctities of the world Muslims and will provoke a reaction from them.

The spokesman further hailed the Palestinian people’s resistance against the Zionist regime and warned against any adventurous and provocative move by the new cabinet of the usurping Israeli regime.

Kanaani emphasized that the cause of Palestine and al-Quds liberation is the number one priority of the Muslim world, saying it’s a duty of all free men and women of the world, especially Muslim nations and governments, to act in unity to put up an all-out defense of al-Quds and stand up against the Zionist regime’s aggression.

The spokesman finally urged the international organizations, including the UN, to fulfill their legal responsibilities in this regard and prevent the aggressor and apartheid Zionist regime’s brutal acts against the Palestinian people and the sanctities of Muslims, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

On Tuesday, far-right Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir entered the holy site of al-Aqsa Mosque through the Moroccan Gate, also known as the Mughrabi Gate, in a move that threatens a backlash from Palestinians who have labeled the act an “unprecedented provocation,” Palestine’s official Wafa news agency reported.

Ben-Gvir was sworn in as Israeli minister of "security" last week, as part of the occupying regime’s new far-right cabinet, led by Benjamin Netanyahu.
Comment


Featured Stories
Nigerian Cleric Urges Muslims to Continue Soleimani
Nigerian Cleric Urges Muslims to Continue Soleimani's Path
People, Officials Should Draw Inspiration from Gen. Soleimani
People, Officials Should Draw Inspiration from Gen. Soleimani
3 January 2023
2022: The Year Collapsing of Israeli Regime Accelerated
2022: The Year Collapsing of Israeli Regime Accelerated
3 January 2023
Saudi-Led Coalition Airstrikes on Yemen Killed 102 Children Last Year, Rights Group Says
Saudi-Led Coalition Airstrikes on Yemen Killed 102 Children Last Year, Rights Group Says
3 January 2023
Abdul Salam: Yemenis
Abdul Salam: Yemenis' Solidarity Greatly Disappoints Enemy
1 January 2023
Netanyahu Calls UN Resolution against Israel Unimportant
Netanyahu Calls UN Resolution against Israel Unimportant
1 January 2023
US Congress Urged to Assess ‘Risks’ of Patriot Delivery to Ukraine
US Congress Urged to Assess ‘Risks’ of Patriot Delivery to Ukraine
1 January 2023
Foreign Min., Judiciary to Punish Gen. Soleimani Assassins
Foreign Min., Judiciary to Punish Gen. Soleimani Assassins
1 January 2023
Syrian Media: Turkey Agrees to Fully Withdraw Troops from Syria
Syrian Media: Turkey Agrees to Fully Withdraw Troops from Syria
31 December 2022
UN Asks ICJ for Legal Opinion on “Israeli” Occupation
UN Asks ICJ for Legal Opinion on “Israeli” Occupation
31 December 2022
Four Yemen-Bound Fuel Ships Seized by Saudi-Led Coalition Forces
Four Yemen-Bound Fuel Ships Seized by Saudi-Led Coalition Forces
31 December 2022
Report: US Arms Sales to NATO Allies Almost Double in 2022
Report: US Arms Sales to NATO Allies Almost Double in 2022
31 December 2022
Head of Islamic Jihad Movement: Iran, Hezbollah, Syria Sole Supporters of Palestinians
Head of Islamic Jihad Movement: Iran, Hezbollah, Syria Sole Supporters of Palestinians
30 December 2022