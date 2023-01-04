Iran Raps Desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Zionist Minister

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani strongly condemned the desecration of al-Aqsa Mosque by a cabinet minister of the apartheid Israeli regime.

In a statement on Tuesday, Kanaani said al-Quds, in its entirety, is the eternal capital of Palestine and any defiling of the holy sites of Palestine such as al-Aqsa Mosque is a violation of international law and an affront to the values and sanctities of the world Muslims and will provoke a reaction from them.The spokesman further hailed the Palestinian people’s resistance against the Zionist regime and warned against any adventurous and provocative move by the new cabinet of the usurping Israeli regime.Kanaani emphasized that the cause of Palestine and al-Quds liberation is the number one priority of the Muslim world, saying it’s a duty of all free men and women of the world, especially Muslim nations and governments, to act in unity to put up an all-out defense of al-Quds and stand up against the Zionist regime’s aggression.The spokesman finally urged the international organizations, including the UN, to fulfill their legal responsibilities in this regard and prevent the aggressor and apartheid Zionist regime’s brutal acts against the Palestinian people and the sanctities of Muslims, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.On Tuesday, far-right Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir entered the holy site of al-Aqsa Mosque through the Moroccan Gate, also known as the Mughrabi Gate, in a move that threatens a backlash from Palestinians who have labeled the act an “unprecedented provocation,” Palestine’s official Wafa news agency reported.Ben-Gvir was sworn in as Israeli minister of "security" last week, as part of the occupying regime’s new far-right cabinet, led by Benjamin Netanyahu.