Martyr Soleimani Brings World without ISIS to All Humanity

Islam Times - The deputy Iranian parliament speaker Ali Nikzad said on Wednesday that martyr Lt. General Qassem Soleimani brought a world without ISIS to all humanity.

Speaking at the beginning of the Parliament's open session on Wednesday, Nikzad said that Haj Qassem did not just sacrifice his life for Shiites and Muslims, but he sacrificed his beloved life for peace and humanity, and humanity owes him, and a world without ISIS is his great achievement for all humanity.Haj Qassem Soleimani was a soldier of Islam who fulfilled his mission of forming the axis of Resistance leading to the defeat of the US and the Zionist regime.Referring to Haj Qassem Soleimani's round-the-clock efforts in destroying ISIS, Nikzad added that today’s economic and social problems inside the country could be solved by following Haj Qassem's spirit in solving problems.US terrorists assassinated General Soleimani, the commander of the Qods Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the former commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), along with their companions by targeting their vehicles outside Baghdad International Airport on January 3 on a direct order from US President Donald Trump.