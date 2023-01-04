0
Wednesday 4 January 2023 - 08:21

Martyr Soleimani Brings World without ISIS to All Humanity

Story Code : 1033607
Martyr Soleimani Brings World without ISIS to All Humanity
Speaking at the beginning of the Parliament's open session on Wednesday, Nikzad said that Haj Qassem did not just sacrifice his life for Shiites and Muslims, but he sacrificed his beloved life for peace and humanity, and humanity owes him, and a world without ISIS is his great achievement for all humanity.

Haj Qassem Soleimani was a soldier of Islam who fulfilled his mission of forming the axis of Resistance leading to the defeat of the US and the Zionist regime.

Referring to Haj Qassem Soleimani's round-the-clock efforts in destroying ISIS, Nikzad added that today’s economic and social problems inside the country could be solved by following Haj Qassem's spirit in solving problems.

US terrorists assassinated General Soleimani, the commander of the Qods Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the former commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), along with their companions by targeting their vehicles outside Baghdad International Airport on January 3 on a direct order from US President Donald Trump.
Comment


Featured Stories
Nigerian Cleric Urges Muslims to Continue Soleimani
Nigerian Cleric Urges Muslims to Continue Soleimani's Path
People, Officials Should Draw Inspiration from Gen. Soleimani
People, Officials Should Draw Inspiration from Gen. Soleimani
3 January 2023
2022: The Year Collapsing of Israeli Regime Accelerated
2022: The Year Collapsing of Israeli Regime Accelerated
3 January 2023
Saudi-Led Coalition Airstrikes on Yemen Killed 102 Children Last Year, Rights Group Says
Saudi-Led Coalition Airstrikes on Yemen Killed 102 Children Last Year, Rights Group Says
3 January 2023
Abdul Salam: Yemenis
Abdul Salam: Yemenis' Solidarity Greatly Disappoints Enemy
1 January 2023
Netanyahu Calls UN Resolution against Israel Unimportant
Netanyahu Calls UN Resolution against Israel Unimportant
1 January 2023
US Congress Urged to Assess ‘Risks’ of Patriot Delivery to Ukraine
US Congress Urged to Assess ‘Risks’ of Patriot Delivery to Ukraine
1 January 2023
Foreign Min., Judiciary to Punish Gen. Soleimani Assassins
Foreign Min., Judiciary to Punish Gen. Soleimani Assassins
1 January 2023
Syrian Media: Turkey Agrees to Fully Withdraw Troops from Syria
Syrian Media: Turkey Agrees to Fully Withdraw Troops from Syria
31 December 2022
UN Asks ICJ for Legal Opinion on “Israeli” Occupation
UN Asks ICJ for Legal Opinion on “Israeli” Occupation
31 December 2022
Four Yemen-Bound Fuel Ships Seized by Saudi-Led Coalition Forces
Four Yemen-Bound Fuel Ships Seized by Saudi-Led Coalition Forces
31 December 2022
Report: US Arms Sales to NATO Allies Almost Double in 2022
Report: US Arms Sales to NATO Allies Almost Double in 2022
31 December 2022
Head of Islamic Jihad Movement: Iran, Hezbollah, Syria Sole Supporters of Palestinians
Head of Islamic Jihad Movement: Iran, Hezbollah, Syria Sole Supporters of Palestinians
30 December 2022