Wednesday 4 January 2023 - 08:26

Ghalibaf: Cost of Normalizing Ties with Israeli Regime to Highly Rise

Ghalibaf made the remarks on Wednesday speaking at the 1st International Conference on Martyr Soleimani School of Thought.

Saying that Martyr Soleimani's school of thought was influenced by Imam Khomeini's (RA) school of thought, Ghalibaf stated that General Soleimani was educated in a revolution that has a comprehensive life.

Ghalibaf further cited that Martyr Soleimani was a role model in various social, political, military, moral, and behavioral issues. He also praised martyr Soleimani's efforts in eradicating insecurity, adding that throughout his life, martyr Lt. General Qassem Soleimani managed to deliver power and bring dignity to the Islamic ummah.

Martyr Soleimani always worked in the direction of "the unity of the Islamic world" and "generating power for the Islamic world" because he knew that the only effective logic is the logic of power, Ghalibaf continued. "He believed that power comes from the people," he added.

He also considered the maritime deal between the Zionist regime and Lebanon as an indicator of the strength of the Revolution, the Islamic system, and the Resistance Front.
