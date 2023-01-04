0
Wednesday 4 January 2023 - 08:30

Zionist Settlement of 'Eshkol' Comes under Rocket Attack

Story Code : 1033609
Zionist Settlement of
Local sources reported late Tuesday that a rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip at Zionist settlements.

The Zionist sources reported that the army received reports of a rocket attack on one of its positions and is conducting an investigation.

Sabereen News Chanel also reported that the sirens were sounded as the rocket hit a region in eastern Deir El-Balah in the Gaza Strip.

On December 24th, Palestinian sources reported that the Resistance forces have launched a missile test on the shores of Gaza, during which several missiles were fired into the sea.

In recent years, the Palestinian Resistance groups in the Gaza Strip have been conducting missile tests from the Gaza coast in order to increase their military forces and maintain their readiness.

Recently, the Resistance has been able to target most of the occupied territories with its missiles, surprising the Zionist regime in the Battle of Saif al-Quds.
