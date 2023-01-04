0
Wednesday 4 January 2023 - 08:33

9 Killed in Simultaneous Car Bomb Attacks in Somalia

Story Code : 1033610
“The terrorists attacked Mahas town this morning using vehicles loaded with explosives,” local security official Abdullahi Adan told AFP by phone.

“They have targeted a civilian area and we have confirmed that nine people, all of them civilians, died in the two explosions,” according to Arab News.

The attack, blamed on the Al-Shabab terrorist group, took place in the Hiran region of central Somalia, where a major offensive was launched last year against the Al-Qaeda-linked group.

“The terrorists, after having (been) defeated, resorted to desperately targeting civilians, but this will not stop the will of the people to continue defeating them,” said Osman Nur, a police commander in Mahas.

“They have killed innocent civilians in the explosions,” he added.

Witnesses said the blasts occurred near a restaurant not far from a district administration building in Mahas.

“I saw the dead bodies of nine civilians including women and children, this was a horrible attack,” said one witness, Adan Hassan.
