0
Wednesday 4 January 2023 - 09:21

1st Time in Nearly Century: US House Fails to Elect New Speaker in 1st Rounds

Story Code : 1033613
1st Time in Nearly Century: US House Fails to Elect New Speaker in 1st Rounds
McCarthy was not able to overcome opposition within his caucus in the three rounds of voting on Tuesday before the legislators voted to adjourn the House’s first meeting.

Republicans narrowly won control of the chamber in November’s midterm elections, but several right-wing legislators in McCarthy’s own party have refused to back him for the speakership.

The speaker must acquire a majority of the votes, excluding absent legislators and those who vote “present”. On Tuesday, McCarthy needed 218 votes, but he only received 203 as 19 Republicans voted against him in the first two ballots. In the third round, he lost one more vote, bringing his tally down to 202.

In the first vote, most Republican dissenters backed Arizona Representative Andy Biggs or Ohio Representative Jim Jordan. In the second round, all 19 opposing Republican votes went to Jordan, a right-wing firebrand. Jordan increased his total to 20 votes in the third round.

Before the voting began on Tuesday, far-right Congressman Paul Gosar had nominated Biggs as a candidate. But Jordan did not seek the speakership and voted for McCarthy three times himself.

In the second round, Jordan re-nominated McCarthy, and in turn, ultraconservative Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz nominated Jordan, acknowledging that the Ohio representative does not want the job.

The Democratic leader in the House, Hakeem Jeffries, received 212 votes in all three rounds — more than McCarthy — but he was never realistically in the running as his party is in the minority.

McCarthy, a California Republican, had served as House minority leader after Democrats took the majority in 2019.

Legislators will reconvene on Wednesday and hold subsequent votes until a candidate for the speakership wins a majority. The House will remain effectively non-functional without a new speaker.

The speaker is second in the line of succession for the US presidency and the country’s most powerful legislator, with decisive influence over what bills and amendments get to be considered.
Comment


Featured Stories
Nigerian Cleric Urges Muslims to Continue Soleimani
Nigerian Cleric Urges Muslims to Continue Soleimani's Path
People, Officials Should Draw Inspiration from Gen. Soleimani
People, Officials Should Draw Inspiration from Gen. Soleimani
3 January 2023
2022: The Year Collapsing of Israeli Regime Accelerated
2022: The Year Collapsing of Israeli Regime Accelerated
3 January 2023
Saudi-Led Coalition Airstrikes on Yemen Killed 102 Children Last Year, Rights Group Says
Saudi-Led Coalition Airstrikes on Yemen Killed 102 Children Last Year, Rights Group Says
3 January 2023
Abdul Salam: Yemenis
Abdul Salam: Yemenis' Solidarity Greatly Disappoints Enemy
1 January 2023
Netanyahu Calls UN Resolution against Israel Unimportant
Netanyahu Calls UN Resolution against Israel Unimportant
1 January 2023
US Congress Urged to Assess ‘Risks’ of Patriot Delivery to Ukraine
US Congress Urged to Assess ‘Risks’ of Patriot Delivery to Ukraine
1 January 2023
Foreign Min., Judiciary to Punish Gen. Soleimani Assassins
Foreign Min., Judiciary to Punish Gen. Soleimani Assassins
1 January 2023
Syrian Media: Turkey Agrees to Fully Withdraw Troops from Syria
Syrian Media: Turkey Agrees to Fully Withdraw Troops from Syria
31 December 2022
UN Asks ICJ for Legal Opinion on “Israeli” Occupation
UN Asks ICJ for Legal Opinion on “Israeli” Occupation
31 December 2022
Four Yemen-Bound Fuel Ships Seized by Saudi-Led Coalition Forces
Four Yemen-Bound Fuel Ships Seized by Saudi-Led Coalition Forces
31 December 2022
Report: US Arms Sales to NATO Allies Almost Double in 2022
Report: US Arms Sales to NATO Allies Almost Double in 2022
31 December 2022
Head of Islamic Jihad Movement: Iran, Hezbollah, Syria Sole Supporters of Palestinians
Head of Islamic Jihad Movement: Iran, Hezbollah, Syria Sole Supporters of Palestinians
30 December 2022