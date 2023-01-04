Netanyahu’s UAE Visit Postponed

Islam Times - A scheduled visit by the “Israeli” entity’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the United Arab Emirates slated for next week has been postponed until February.

Reports of the postponement came shortly after the Gulf state condemned the “Israeli” entity over a Tuesday morning break through by the new so-called “National Security” Minister Itamar Ben Gvir to the Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque.Associates of Netanyahu denied any connection between the incidents, however, saying the visit had been postponed due to logistical considerations, according to the Ynet news site.Netanyahu’s planned visit to Abu Dhabi, which his office confirmed on Monday, would be his first official visit to the Gulf state.In a recent interview with US journalist Bari Weiss for her “Common Sense” podcast, Netanyahu said his first official visit as premier after returning to power would be to the UAE.In a statement issued on Tuesday, hours after Ben Gvir provocation, the UAE denounced his “storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyard” and called for an end to “serious and provocative violations.”