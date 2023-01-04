Iran: Police Dismantles Terrorist Group in The Southeast

Islam Times - Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan police announced on Wednesday that a terrorist group was dismantled in the southeastern province.

According to the police’s statement “The group’s members were arrested. The police forces have managed to dismantle a terrorist team affiliated with the enemies.”“Following several shootings and armed clashes between the terrorist team and police, finally, the terrorist group was identified and arrested during several complex operations by security forces,” it added.The announcement added that further details will be announced subsequently.