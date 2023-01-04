0
Wednesday 4 January 2023 - 10:34

UAE, China Call for UNSC Meeting over Ben-Gvir’s Storming into Al-Aqsa

Story Code : 1033643
UAE, China Call for UNSC Meeting over Ben-Gvir’s Storming into Al-Aqsa
The meeting is likely to take place on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Jordan on Tuesday summoned the “Israeli” ambassador in Amman, and delivered a strongly worded protest message over Ben-Gvir’s breakthrough into Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Spokesman for Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Sinan Majali said in a statement that his country strongly condemned the provocative practice against the holy site, demanding that the “Israeli” entity immediately cease all those violations.

“The storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by an ‘Israeli’ minister and violating the mosque's sacredness are a condemned and provocative action, and represent a stark violation of international law, as well as of the historical and legal status quo in Al-Quds and its holy sites,” he added.

Meanwhile, Palestinian resistance movements have warned “Israel” against any consequences of Ben-Gvir’s visit to Al-Aqsa, calling on Palestinians to and increase their presence at the holy site to confront the entity’s plans.

Egypt also denounced on Tuesday that Ben-Gvir “stormed al-Aqsa Mosque accompanied by extremist elements under the protection of ‘Israeli’ force.”

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry stressed in a statement that it totally rejected “any unilateral measures that violate the legal and historical status quo in Al-Quds.”

Moreover, the European Union underlined the importance of preserving the status quo of the holy sites in occupied Al-Quds.

“We recall the importance of preserving the status quo of the holy sites, and are concerned for actions that go against it,” the Office of the European Union Representative in Al-Quds said in a press statement following Ben-Gvir’s incursion into the Al-Aqsa Mosque.
