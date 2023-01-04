0
Wednesday 4 January 2023 - 11:50

Putin Sends off Frigate Armed with New Hypersonic Cruise Missile

In a video conference with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Igor Krokhmal, commander of the frigate named "Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov", Putin said the ship was armed with Zircon hypersonic weapons.

“This time the ship is equipped with the latest hypersonic missile system – ‘Zircon’ - which has no analogues,” Putin said.

For his part, Shoigu confirmed that “This is a hypersonic sea–based system.”

 Shoigu said the Gorshkov would sail to the Atlantic and Indian oceans and to the Mediterranean Sea.
