Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Involvement of Iranian Women in Decision-Making

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received a number of educated and active women in cultural, social, and scientific fields on Wednesday morning.The meeting between a group of educated and active women in cultural, social, and scientific fields and the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei took place on the eve of the birth anniversary of Hazrat Zahra (AS).This meeting has been a pure women's meeting and full of outstanding and excellent concepts until now, until this moment, the Leader said.Ayatollah Khamenei hailed his meeting with Iranian women, describing it as a meeting full of outstanding and excellent concepts.The Leader of the Islamic Revolution also appreciated the issues raised by the ladies in the meeting, saying that he really enjoyed the raised issues.According to the Leader's remarks, the employment of efficient, experienced, knowledgeable, and wise women in the country's decision-making arenas is of high importance.Hazrat Zahra (SA) is a role model for Muslim women, the Leader pointed out.He went on to touch upon the status and situation of women in western countries, saying that western countries have to be condemned when it comes to the issue of womenAyatollah Khamenei further criticized the hypocritical Western states who claim to be women's rights advocates saying that Iran and Islam are not in a defensive position rather they are in an offensive position when it comes to the issue of women's rights.He described Western women as being "alienated" while noting that "the Western capitalist system is a patriarchal system."Criticizing the Western capitalist system, the Leader said that in the capitalist system, people's capital has more value than humanity.Therefore, in the capitalist system, men have priority over women because they can make more money than women, Ayatollah Khamenei also argued.He also expressed hope that the Iranian women will be able to influence the public opinion of Westerners because their women are really suffering.Every year, Iranians commemorate Mother's Day on the 20th day of the lunar Islamic month of Jamadi al-Thani, which marks the birthday anniversary of Hazrat Zahra (AS).Hazrat Zahra (SA), also known as Fatemeh, is the daughter of Islam’s Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and the wife of Imam Ali (AS), the first Shia imam.She is also the mother of Imam Hassan (AS) and Imam Hossein (AS), the second and third Shia imams, respectively.