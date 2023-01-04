0
Wednesday 4 January 2023 - 21:39

Iran, Russia Sign Contract on Ship Building

Story Code : 1033737
Iran, Russia Sign Contract on Ship Building
Praising the efforts of the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Line Group [IRISL] and the authorities of Solyanka port regarding the strengthening of the transport network of the Caspian Sea, the Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Astrakhan Mahdi Akochakian stated that related Iranian and Russian officials are trying to improve the level of commercial and economic cooperation between the two countries. 
 
Dubbing the signing of this contract as a big step in developing Iran-Russia commercial and trade relations, Akochakian said that these kinds of ships can carry all kinds of cargo. He also expressed hope that with the signing of the contract and the purchase of more ships, the shipping needs in The Caspian will be provided.
 
Announcing the readiness of the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Astrakhan to support the development of shipping activities of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Akochakian called on Astarakhan authorities to pursue the transfer of the land ownership to develop Solyanka port's hinterland.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Involvement of Iranian Women in Decision-Making
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Involvement of Iranian Women in Decision-Making
Qassem Soleimani: A Hero to All and A Humble Soldier of Islam
Qassem Soleimani: A Hero to All and A Humble Soldier of Islam
4 January 2023
Beijing Threatens Retaliation for COVID Discrimination
Beijing Threatens Retaliation for COVID Discrimination
4 January 2023
UAE, China Call for UNSC Meeting over Ben-Gvir’s Storming into Al-Aqsa
UAE, China Call for UNSC Meeting over Ben-Gvir’s Storming into Al-Aqsa
4 January 2023
Nigerian Cleric Urges Muslims to Continue Soleimani
Nigerian Cleric Urges Muslims to Continue Soleimani's Path
3 January 2023
People, Officials Should Draw Inspiration from Gen. Soleimani
People, Officials Should Draw Inspiration from Gen. Soleimani
3 January 2023
2022: The Year Collapsing of Israeli Regime Accelerated
2022: The Year Collapsing of Israeli Regime Accelerated
3 January 2023
Saudi-Led Coalition Airstrikes on Yemen Killed 102 Children Last Year, Rights Group Says
Saudi-Led Coalition Airstrikes on Yemen Killed 102 Children Last Year, Rights Group Says
3 January 2023
Abdul Salam: Yemenis
Abdul Salam: Yemenis' Solidarity Greatly Disappoints Enemy
1 January 2023
Netanyahu Calls UN Resolution against Israel Unimportant
Netanyahu Calls UN Resolution against Israel Unimportant
1 January 2023
US Congress Urged to Assess ‘Risks’ of Patriot Delivery to Ukraine
US Congress Urged to Assess ‘Risks’ of Patriot Delivery to Ukraine
1 January 2023
Foreign Min., Judiciary to Punish Gen. Soleimani Assassins
Foreign Min., Judiciary to Punish Gen. Soleimani Assassins
1 January 2023
Syrian Media: Turkey Agrees to Fully Withdraw Troops from Syria
Syrian Media: Turkey Agrees to Fully Withdraw Troops from Syria
31 December 2022