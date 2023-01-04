Syria Condemns Storming of Flocks of “Israeli” Settlers into Al-Aqsa

Islam Times - The Syrian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday condemned in strongest terms storming of “Israeli” occupation entity’s settlers and officials into al-Aqsa Mosque courtyards, calling upon the UN to condemn these violations and work to stop them and ensure that they do not repeat.

It further stressed that these provocative practices are part of this occupation’s systematic policy by attacking the Palestinian holy places, attempt to obliterate their identity and seize them.

The Ministry held the “Israeli” entity and the countries which support it, full responsibility towards this escalation and its repercussions.

Syria calls upon the UN to condemn these violations, work to stop them, guarantee that they are not repeated and implement the international legitimacy resolutions on the occupied Palestinian territories, on top of which is al-Quds [Jerusalem], the Syrian Foreign Ministry added.

It stressed Syria’s stand by the Palestinian people in their struggle to liberate their lands, restoring their rights and protecting their sanctities.

The Foreign Ministry said in a tweet that Syria condemns in strongest terms the storming of flocks of “Israeli” settlers and officials into al-Aqsa Mosque courtyards under protection of the “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF].