0
Wednesday 4 January 2023 - 21:42

Syria Condemns Storming of Flocks of “Israeli” Settlers into Al-Aqsa

Story Code : 1033738
Syria Condemns Storming of Flocks of “Israeli” Settlers into Al-Aqsa
The Foreign Ministry said in a tweet that Syria condemns in strongest terms the storming of flocks of “Israeli” settlers and officials into al-Aqsa Mosque courtyards under protection of the “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF].
 
It further stressed that these provocative practices are part of this occupation’s systematic policy by attacking the Palestinian holy places, attempt to obliterate their identity and seize them.
 
The Ministry held the “Israeli” entity and the countries which support it, full responsibility towards this escalation and its repercussions.
 
Syria calls upon the UN to condemn these violations, work to stop them, guarantee that they are not repeated and implement the international legitimacy resolutions on the occupied Palestinian territories, on top of which is al-Quds [Jerusalem], the Syrian Foreign Ministry added.
 
It stressed Syria’s stand by the Palestinian people in their struggle to liberate their lands, restoring their rights and protecting their sanctities.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Involvement of Iranian Women in Decision-Making
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Involvement of Iranian Women in Decision-Making
Qassem Soleimani: A Hero to All and A Humble Soldier of Islam
Qassem Soleimani: A Hero to All and A Humble Soldier of Islam
4 January 2023
Beijing Threatens Retaliation for COVID Discrimination
Beijing Threatens Retaliation for COVID Discrimination
4 January 2023
UAE, China Call for UNSC Meeting over Ben-Gvir’s Storming into Al-Aqsa
UAE, China Call for UNSC Meeting over Ben-Gvir’s Storming into Al-Aqsa
4 January 2023
Nigerian Cleric Urges Muslims to Continue Soleimani
Nigerian Cleric Urges Muslims to Continue Soleimani's Path
3 January 2023
People, Officials Should Draw Inspiration from Gen. Soleimani
People, Officials Should Draw Inspiration from Gen. Soleimani
3 January 2023
2022: The Year Collapsing of Israeli Regime Accelerated
2022: The Year Collapsing of Israeli Regime Accelerated
3 January 2023
Saudi-Led Coalition Airstrikes on Yemen Killed 102 Children Last Year, Rights Group Says
Saudi-Led Coalition Airstrikes on Yemen Killed 102 Children Last Year, Rights Group Says
3 January 2023
Abdul Salam: Yemenis
Abdul Salam: Yemenis' Solidarity Greatly Disappoints Enemy
1 January 2023
Netanyahu Calls UN Resolution against Israel Unimportant
Netanyahu Calls UN Resolution against Israel Unimportant
1 January 2023
US Congress Urged to Assess ‘Risks’ of Patriot Delivery to Ukraine
US Congress Urged to Assess ‘Risks’ of Patriot Delivery to Ukraine
1 January 2023
Foreign Min., Judiciary to Punish Gen. Soleimani Assassins
Foreign Min., Judiciary to Punish Gen. Soleimani Assassins
1 January 2023
Syrian Media: Turkey Agrees to Fully Withdraw Troops from Syria
Syrian Media: Turkey Agrees to Fully Withdraw Troops from Syria
31 December 2022