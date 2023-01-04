0
Wednesday 4 January 2023 - 21:47

De Gaulle’s Grandson: US makes Europeans Suffer

Story Code : 1033739

After leading the French resistance against the Nazi occupation during World War II, Charles de Gaulle founded the modern French political system and served as president from 1959 to 1969. His grandson, a strategy and corporate finance consultant, said he believes that the Ukraine conflict was incited by the West.
 
“I revolt and protest this intellectual dishonesty in the Ukraine crisis because the triggers of the war are the Americans and NATO,” de Gaulle told the Franco-Russian Dialogue Association last week, noting that “The United States, unfortunately, continues the military escalation, making not only the Ukrainian population suffer, but the European population as well.” 
 
The Western sanctions imposed on Russian fossil fuel exports have exacerbated the financial and energy crisis in Europe, making “everyone suffer in their daily lives,” de Gaulle said.
 
He also accused former German Chancellor Angela Merkel of “knowingly contributing” to the conflict by “authorizing the Ukrainian nationalist expansion,” which came after the 2014 pro-Western coup in Kiev. The government that came to power that year sought to “annihilate Russian culture… and the ability to speak Russian” in the largely Russophone Donbass, he said.
