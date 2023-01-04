0
Wednesday 4 January 2023 - 21:53

‘Israel’ Disappointed by Sayyed Nasrallah’s Healthy Apparition

The Israeli media indicated that the rumors about Sayyed Nasrallah’s health conditions which preceded Tuesday’s speech came in the context of the war launched against Hezbollah.
 
Hezbollah Media Relations announced last Friday cancelling a televised speech which was scheduled to be made on the same day as Sayyed Nasrallah was suffering from laryngeal allergy. However, the Israeli media in addition to the spiteful Arab outlets circulated rumors that Sayyed Nasrallah had suffered a stroke.
 
The healthy and lengthy apparition of Sayyed Nasrallah refuted all those rumors and disappointed the Zionist media which was obliged to interrupt its programs in order to broadcast the speech.
 
Israeli Channel 12 said that it seems that Sayyed Nasrallah recovered from flu and completed his speech, wile Zionst Channel 13 correspondent Savi Ovadia added that the H3ezbollah leader’s apparition was disappointing because he showed sound health conditions.
