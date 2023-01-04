0
Wednesday 4 January 2023 - 22:10

Turkey Once Again Bombards Northern Iraq

Story Code : 1033742
Turkey Once Again Bombards Northern Iraq
According to Baghdad Al-Youm (Baghdad Today), an Iraqi security source announced today, Wednesday, that Turkey targeted some areas in Iraq's Dohuk province.
 
According to this report, Turkey targeted Jabal Kare village in Dohuk province on Wednesday, and there were reports of casualties.
 
Under the pretext of fighting the PKK, Turkey regularly violates the territorial integrity of Iraq.
 
Daily bombardments of northern Iraq by the Turkish military have drawn strong condemnation from the Iraqi government but their call for ending the attacks has fallen on deaf ears so far. 
 
According to the news sources in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, Turkey has established as many as 58 military bases in the mountainous areas of the northern region in the last two and a half years.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Involvement of Iranian Women in Decision-Making
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Involvement of Iranian Women in Decision-Making
Qassem Soleimani: A Hero to All and A Humble Soldier of Islam
Qassem Soleimani: A Hero to All and A Humble Soldier of Islam
4 January 2023
Beijing Threatens Retaliation for COVID Discrimination
Beijing Threatens Retaliation for COVID Discrimination
4 January 2023
UAE, China Call for UNSC Meeting over Ben-Gvir’s Storming into Al-Aqsa
UAE, China Call for UNSC Meeting over Ben-Gvir’s Storming into Al-Aqsa
4 January 2023
Nigerian Cleric Urges Muslims to Continue Soleimani
Nigerian Cleric Urges Muslims to Continue Soleimani's Path
3 January 2023
People, Officials Should Draw Inspiration from Gen. Soleimani
People, Officials Should Draw Inspiration from Gen. Soleimani
3 January 2023
2022: The Year Collapsing of Israeli Regime Accelerated
2022: The Year Collapsing of Israeli Regime Accelerated
3 January 2023
Saudi-Led Coalition Airstrikes on Yemen Killed 102 Children Last Year, Rights Group Says
Saudi-Led Coalition Airstrikes on Yemen Killed 102 Children Last Year, Rights Group Says
3 January 2023
Abdul Salam: Yemenis
Abdul Salam: Yemenis' Solidarity Greatly Disappoints Enemy
1 January 2023
Netanyahu Calls UN Resolution against Israel Unimportant
Netanyahu Calls UN Resolution against Israel Unimportant
1 January 2023
US Congress Urged to Assess ‘Risks’ of Patriot Delivery to Ukraine
US Congress Urged to Assess ‘Risks’ of Patriot Delivery to Ukraine
1 January 2023
Foreign Min., Judiciary to Punish Gen. Soleimani Assassins
Foreign Min., Judiciary to Punish Gen. Soleimani Assassins
1 January 2023
Syrian Media: Turkey Agrees to Fully Withdraw Troops from Syria
Syrian Media: Turkey Agrees to Fully Withdraw Troops from Syria
31 December 2022