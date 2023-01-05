Back to Syria’s Den: Emirati FM meets with Al-Assad in Damascus

Islam Times - In yet in another show of return towards the Syrian den, the United Arab Emirates’ Foreign minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited Syria and met with President Bashar al-Assad in the capital Damascus.

Al-Nahyan touched down in Damascus at the head of a high-ranking political delegation on Wednesday, and was welcomed by President Assad, the official Syrian Arab News Agency [SANA] reported.The two discussed the "distinguished brotherly relations" between the states and "means of enhancing economic and trade relations in the interests of the two countries and peoples," the agency said.Al-Assad described the relations as "historic", calling for the ties to be restored to their former levels, and hailing the UAE's "positive role" among the region's Arab countries.The Emirati top diplomat also conveyed Emirati President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan's regards to Assad, and stressed Abu Dhabi's eagerness to "boost cooperation" with Damascus. It was his second visit to Syria since 2021.For his part, the Emirati minister expressed his country's support for "Syria’s stability and sovereignty all over its lands," saying that Abu Dhabi was confident that the Syrian people would restore their country to its former level of development and prosperity.Abu Dhabi cut off its relations with Damascus in 2011, after foreign-backed terrorism broke out in the Syria.The UAE and several other regional Arab states began throwing support behind the militants, who were trying to topple Assad's government.