0
Thursday 5 January 2023 - 10:29

US House Stuck in Existential Crisis

Story Code : 1033823
US House Stuck in Existential Crisis
Following the sixth failed attempt to fill the position on Wednesday, lawmakers agreed to return again the next afternoon for another round of voting. While McCarthy has the support of most House Republicans, he has been unable to garner the majority of votes needed to take up the speaker’s gavel due to opposition from 20 fellow GOP members.

Initially rallying around Ohio Representative Jim Jordan for the first round of balloting, the 20 rebel Republicans later threw their support to Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida on Wednesday, still denying McCarthy the 218 votes required for a majority.

Even after two days of voting encompassing six separate ballots, McCarthy’s path forward remains unclear, telling reporters on Wednesday night that he still has no deal with his opponents. Nonetheless, he noted “a lot of progress” had been made and voiced hopes for success in later voting, though did not specify what kind of compromises were on the table. 

Led by the pro-Trump ‘Freedom Caucus’, McCarthy’s critics have slammed the California lawmaker as overly moderate and too willing to capitulate to Democrats, with prominent caucus member Rep. Matt Gaetz suggesting he is “beholden to the lobbyists and special interests that have corrupted this place [Congress] and corrupted this nation under the leadership of both Republicans and Democrats.”

Having recently lost their majority control of Congress as a result of November’s midterm elections, Democrats have unified around their own new minority leader, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, who has received more votes than McCarthy but still failed to reach the needed threshold to become speaker. 

Without a speaker, the House remains in limbo, meaning lawmakers cannot be officially sworn into office and that all 434 members of Congress are technically serving as members-elect. The position is usually filled on the first day of a new congressional session and rarely goes beyond a single round of voting, with the last such case occurring 100 years ago, in 1923.

While the outcome of Thursday’s votes remains to be seen, Democratic lawmaker and progressive stalwart Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently floated the somewhat unprecedented idea of a “coalition government,” proposing that McCarthy may have to seek Democratic support to overcome his GOP critics and secure the speaker role – typically a partisan appointment. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Involvement of Iranian Women in Decision-Making
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Involvement of Iranian Women in Decision-Making
Qassem Soleimani: A Hero to All and A Humble Soldier of Islam
Qassem Soleimani: A Hero to All and A Humble Soldier of Islam
4 January 2023
Beijing Threatens Retaliation for COVID Discrimination
Beijing Threatens Retaliation for COVID Discrimination
4 January 2023
UAE, China Call for UNSC Meeting over Ben-Gvir’s Storming into Al-Aqsa
UAE, China Call for UNSC Meeting over Ben-Gvir’s Storming into Al-Aqsa
4 January 2023
Nigerian Cleric Urges Muslims to Continue Soleimani
Nigerian Cleric Urges Muslims to Continue Soleimani's Path
3 January 2023
People, Officials Should Draw Inspiration from Gen. Soleimani
People, Officials Should Draw Inspiration from Gen. Soleimani
3 January 2023
2022: The Year Collapsing of Israeli Regime Accelerated
2022: The Year Collapsing of Israeli Regime Accelerated
3 January 2023
Saudi-Led Coalition Airstrikes on Yemen Killed 102 Children Last Year, Rights Group Says
Saudi-Led Coalition Airstrikes on Yemen Killed 102 Children Last Year, Rights Group Says
3 January 2023
Abdul Salam: Yemenis
Abdul Salam: Yemenis' Solidarity Greatly Disappoints Enemy
1 January 2023
Netanyahu Calls UN Resolution against Israel Unimportant
Netanyahu Calls UN Resolution against Israel Unimportant
1 January 2023
US Congress Urged to Assess ‘Risks’ of Patriot Delivery to Ukraine
US Congress Urged to Assess ‘Risks’ of Patriot Delivery to Ukraine
1 January 2023
Foreign Min., Judiciary to Punish Gen. Soleimani Assassins
Foreign Min., Judiciary to Punish Gen. Soleimani Assassins
1 January 2023
Syrian Media: Turkey Agrees to Fully Withdraw Troops from Syria
Syrian Media: Turkey Agrees to Fully Withdraw Troops from Syria
31 December 2022