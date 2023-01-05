Arming Ukraine Continues: French Light Tanks, US Combat Vehicles

Islam Times - France and the United States will supply Ukraine with armored vehicles, as Kiev continues to press NATO for heavy tanks to fend off Russian troops.

During a phone call on Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron told his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, that Paris would send Kiev light AMX-10 RC armored combat vehicles.“This is the first time that Western-made armored vehicles are being delivered in support of the Ukrainian army,” the official said after an hour-long phone conversation between the two leaders. No details were given about the volume or timing of the planned shipments.The AMX-10 RC is manufactured by Nexter Systems for armored purposes and is described as a wheeled tank destroyer or light tank.The official said that talks between Paris and Kiev would continue regarding the potential delivery of other vehicle types.In a video address, Zelensky thanked his French counterpart for the announcement, saying that it demonstrated the need for others to provide heavier weapons.“This is something that sends a clear signal to all our partners: there is no rational reason why Ukraine has not yet been supplied with Western tanks,” the Ukrainian president said. “We must put an end to the Russian aggression this year,” he stated, noting that “modern Western armored vehicles and Western-type tanks” were major assets that Ukraine needed.Later on Wednesday, American President Joe Biden confirmed that the provision of US-produced Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine was also under consideration.He further added that the Bradleys could be included in a package of weapons to be announced as soon as this week.