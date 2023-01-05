Russia: Italy Can’t Be Mediator in Ukraine Crisis

Islam Times - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed that “Italy cannot be a mediator in the conflict between Moscow and Kiev.”

The remarks came in response to an earlier initiative voiced by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.“It is strange for us to hear mediation proposals from nations that have taken an unambiguous and quite aggressive anti-Russian position from the very beginning of the military operation in Ukraine,” Zakharova said in a statement published by the ministry.Rome is among the countries that have openly supported Kiev and actively supplied it with “a wide range of arms,” including anti-personnel mines, the spokeswoman noted, adding that these “reckless actions only multiply the number of casualties, including among the civilians” and delay the end of the conflict.“Further weapon supplies to Ukraine could also put Kiev’s NATO backers at risk of becoming directly involved in a military conflict with Russia, Zakharova warned. However, Ukraine’s sponsors apparently have no plans of halting the deliveries and only wish to increase them,” she added.“In light of the agenda-driven stance taken by Italy, we obviously cannot consider it either an ‘honest broker’ or a potential peace process guarantor,” the official said.Zakharova called on “European pseudo-peacemakers” to stop arming Kiev and focus on working with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky instead, who, according to her, has repeatedly “voiced his total rejection” of peaceful resolutions.In her end-of-the-year speech, Meloni said she had previously told Zelensky about Rome’s readiness to “guarantee a possible peace agreement” and to “assist” the potential peace process. At the same time, she called “continued support to Ukraine” a “fundamental condition” to any such peace process and announced her plans to visit Kiev before the end of February.