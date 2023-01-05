0
Thursday 5 January 2023 - 12:20

Iran Envoy, Iraq President Urge Enhanced Ties in Various Fields

In a meeting in Baghdad on Wednesday, the two sides stressed the importance of bolstering constructive cooperation in all sectors to serve the two nations' interests and make progress given the historical relations between the two neighboring countries.

The Iranian ambassador voiced Tehran's keenness to continue cooperation with Baghdad in line with the macro interests of the two friendly countries.

Iran and Iraq have made great efforts in recent years to boost mutual relations and cooperation at international levels.

Late in November, new Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani made an official visit to Tehran at the head of a high-ranking politico-economic delegation.

Speaking in a joint press conference with Sudani, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said Iran and Iraq attach special significance to the promotion of peace and stability in the region, stressing that both states are firmly determined to fight the source of terrorism and regional insecurity.

"From the point of view of Iran and the Iraqi government, security, peace and stability in the region are very important and therefore, the fight against terrorist groups, organized crimes, drug trafficking and any [source of] insecurity that threatens the region is among [issues of] the agreements and common will of the two countries," Raisi said.
