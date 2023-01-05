0
Thursday 5 January 2023 - 21:26

Report: Private US Firm Feeding Illegal Spy Tech to British Intelligence to Target Russian Troops

Story Code : 1033955
Report: Private US Firm Feeding Illegal Spy Tech to British Intelligence to Target Russian Troops
According to independent American investigative outlet The Grayzone, leaked files indicate that surveillance technology used by the company in question, Anomaly 6, has “enabled the planning of military offensives and artillery attacks, assassinations, asset recruitment, and other measures” via “aggressive harvesting of data", Sputnik reported.

Anomaly 6 carries out its illicit surveillance by scraping the data of smartphone users across the globe and matching it to their online profiles. The spy firm, which was reportedly founded by a pair of intelligence-linked US military veterans and is headquartered just a 20-minute drive from CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia, claims it can track around 3 billion devices in real time.

Because their “spying services are absolutely illegal under many national and international data protection regimes”, Anomaly 6’s findings are laundered through Prevail Partners, a “private military company which The Grayzone has exposed as Whitehall’s arm’s-length cutout for prosecuting its proxy war in Ukraine”, journalist Kit Klarenberg explained.

Prevail Partners has previously been implicated in the assembly of a secret terror army and the infamous terror attack on the Kerch bridge in Crimea.

Observers have long suspected London has been heavily involved in Ukraine’s anti-Russian attacks. In October, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that the British Royal Navy directly participated in the terrorist attack on the Nord Stream pipelines when it “took part in planning, supporting and implementing” the plot.

Exactly what information they were passing along remains unclear, but the new revelations paint an alarming picture.

Leaked files reportedly reviewed by The Grayzone include case studies showing how the company’s technology was used “to gain a real time/near real time understanding of the disposition” of Russian “troops, equipment, and lethal materials”, both before and after the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war in February.

According to one leaked document, Anomaly 6 was contracted by Prevail Partners to provide for six months “a data feed of country specific data containing harvested first party commercial telemetry data and delivered to client directed cloud-based infrastructure” to the UK’s Defence Intelligence Agency at a price tag of $708,750.

“We will continue to provide access to location-based commercial telemetry data (CTDF) for the countries of Russia, Belarus and Ukraine without a break in delivery, in line with your requirements,” an email from Prevail to the UK spy agency revealed.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Involvement of Iranian Women in Decision-Making
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Involvement of Iranian Women in Decision-Making
Qassem Soleimani: A Hero to All and A Humble Soldier of Islam
Qassem Soleimani: A Hero to All and A Humble Soldier of Islam
4 January 2023
Beijing Threatens Retaliation for COVID Discrimination
Beijing Threatens Retaliation for COVID Discrimination
4 January 2023
UAE, China Call for UNSC Meeting over Ben-Gvir’s Storming into Al-Aqsa
UAE, China Call for UNSC Meeting over Ben-Gvir’s Storming into Al-Aqsa
4 January 2023
Nigerian Cleric Urges Muslims to Continue Soleimani
Nigerian Cleric Urges Muslims to Continue Soleimani's Path
3 January 2023
People, Officials Should Draw Inspiration from Gen. Soleimani
People, Officials Should Draw Inspiration from Gen. Soleimani
3 January 2023
2022: The Year Collapsing of Israeli Regime Accelerated
2022: The Year Collapsing of Israeli Regime Accelerated
3 January 2023
Saudi-Led Coalition Airstrikes on Yemen Killed 102 Children Last Year, Rights Group Says
Saudi-Led Coalition Airstrikes on Yemen Killed 102 Children Last Year, Rights Group Says
3 January 2023
Abdul Salam: Yemenis
Abdul Salam: Yemenis' Solidarity Greatly Disappoints Enemy
1 January 2023
Netanyahu Calls UN Resolution against Israel Unimportant
Netanyahu Calls UN Resolution against Israel Unimportant
1 January 2023
US Congress Urged to Assess ‘Risks’ of Patriot Delivery to Ukraine
US Congress Urged to Assess ‘Risks’ of Patriot Delivery to Ukraine
1 January 2023
Foreign Min., Judiciary to Punish Gen. Soleimani Assassins
Foreign Min., Judiciary to Punish Gen. Soleimani Assassins
1 January 2023
Syrian Media: Turkey Agrees to Fully Withdraw Troops from Syria
Syrian Media: Turkey Agrees to Fully Withdraw Troops from Syria
31 December 2022