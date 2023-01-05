0
Thursday 5 January 2023 - 23:03

South Korea: North Korean Drone Entered No-Fly Zone over Presidential Office

Story Code : 1033965
South Korea: North Korean Drone Entered No-Fly Zone over Presidential Office
“It [the drone] briefly flew into the northern edge of the zone, but it did not come close to key security facilities,” a military official told South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.

The drone was among five North Korean unmanned aerial vehicles that crossed the border and entered South Korean airspace on December 26, prompting South Korea’s military to scramble fighter jets and attack helicopters. The military could not bring down the drones, which flew over South Korean territory for hours.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff had denied that one of the drones intruded into the presidential office no-fly zone, however, on Thursday confirmed that a drone had violated the northern end of the secure area but did not fly directly over the Yongsan area, where the office of President Yoon Suk-yeol is located.

South Korea’s president warned on Wednesday that he would consider suspending a 2018 inter-Korean military pact with Pyongyang if drones violate his country’s airspace again.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Involvement of Iranian Women in Decision-Making
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Involvement of Iranian Women in Decision-Making
Qassem Soleimani: A Hero to All and A Humble Soldier of Islam
Qassem Soleimani: A Hero to All and A Humble Soldier of Islam
4 January 2023
Beijing Threatens Retaliation for COVID Discrimination
Beijing Threatens Retaliation for COVID Discrimination
4 January 2023
UAE, China Call for UNSC Meeting over Ben-Gvir’s Storming into Al-Aqsa
UAE, China Call for UNSC Meeting over Ben-Gvir’s Storming into Al-Aqsa
4 January 2023
Nigerian Cleric Urges Muslims to Continue Soleimani
Nigerian Cleric Urges Muslims to Continue Soleimani's Path
3 January 2023
People, Officials Should Draw Inspiration from Gen. Soleimani
People, Officials Should Draw Inspiration from Gen. Soleimani
3 January 2023
2022: The Year Collapsing of Israeli Regime Accelerated
2022: The Year Collapsing of Israeli Regime Accelerated
3 January 2023
Saudi-Led Coalition Airstrikes on Yemen Killed 102 Children Last Year, Rights Group Says
Saudi-Led Coalition Airstrikes on Yemen Killed 102 Children Last Year, Rights Group Says
3 January 2023
Abdul Salam: Yemenis
Abdul Salam: Yemenis' Solidarity Greatly Disappoints Enemy
1 January 2023
Netanyahu Calls UN Resolution against Israel Unimportant
Netanyahu Calls UN Resolution against Israel Unimportant
1 January 2023
US Congress Urged to Assess ‘Risks’ of Patriot Delivery to Ukraine
US Congress Urged to Assess ‘Risks’ of Patriot Delivery to Ukraine
1 January 2023
Foreign Min., Judiciary to Punish Gen. Soleimani Assassins
Foreign Min., Judiciary to Punish Gen. Soleimani Assassins
1 January 2023
Syrian Media: Turkey Agrees to Fully Withdraw Troops from Syria
Syrian Media: Turkey Agrees to Fully Withdraw Troops from Syria
31 December 2022