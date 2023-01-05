‘Israel’, US Conclude Drills Simulating Aerial Attacks on “Any Target”

Islam Times - Zionist F-35 fighter jets and several US F-15 fighter jets completed multi-day joint drills at the Nevatim Air Force Base in Southern Occupied Palestine, simulating attacks on “any target” selected by the occupation command.

In the same context, the Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant met with Mossad chief Didi Barnea to discuss the Iranian nuclear program in addition to various security issues.Meanwhile, the Israeli circles followed the repercussions of the Zionist supremacist Itamar Ben-Gvir’s move of storming Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Al-Quds for the first time as a security minister, exerting diplomatic efforts to contain the reaction of the United Nations Security Council.Meanwhile, the Zionist Channel 13 indicated that after Ben-Gvir stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque, he hid for twelve minutes before continuing his violation tour, accusing the extremist MK of cowardice.