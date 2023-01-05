Hezbollah Calls for Exerting All Possible Efforts to Liberate Palestinian Prisoners from Israeli Jails

Islam Times - Hezbollah issued on Thursday a statement to congratulate the Palestinian prisoner Karim Younes for obtaining the dear freedom after forty years of sacrifice, steadfastness, and agony.

Hezbollah said it shares the Palestinian people and resistance fighters their joy, hoping that all the prisoners in the Zionist jails gain freedom and emerge victorious.The statement also called for highlighting the cause of the Palestinian prisoners and the harsh conditions of their detainment, exposing how the Zionist enemy treats them barbarically, and exerting all the possible efforts to liberate them.Younes has been in Israeli jails since 6 January 1983. He was initially sentenced to death over killing an occupation soldier in 1980, but his sentence was later modified to a 40-year term.