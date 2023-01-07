0
Saturday 7 January 2023 - 01:42

General Suleimani’s Soul, Weaponry Will Lead Upcoming War against ‘Israel’: Hezbollah Official

Story Code : 1034148
General Suleimani’s Soul, Weaponry Will Lead Upcoming War against ‘Israel’: Hezbollah Official
Sheikh Qawook indicated that Hajj Qassem’s martyrdom pushed the US occupation in Iraq into its end and prepared the axis of resistance to reach the ultimate victory which will Israel’s catastrophe.

Sheikh Qawook highlighted Hajj Qassem’s role in reinforcing the drone and rocketry power of the resistance, adding that Hezbollah fighters will resort to  General Suleimani’s soul and weaponry to emerge victorious.

Islamic Jihad commander Khaled Al-Butsh called on the Arab countries to follow Iran’s path of supporting the Palestinian people and resistance to face the extremist government in the Zionist entity plotting to Judaize Al-Quds.

Al-Batch stressed that the Palestinian resistance will deal rocketry blows to all the Zionist settlements during the upcoming war in loyalty to Martyr Suleimani.

The Iranian ambassador to Lebanon Mujtaba Amani said that the martyrdom of General Suleimani and Hajj Al-Muhandis will lead to the demise of the Zionist entity as it has changed the strategic formulas in the region.
Comment


Featured Stories
Saudi “Infiltrated” Wikipedia, Jailed Senior Admins
Saudi “Infiltrated” Wikipedia, Jailed Senior Admins
UNSC Worried, Fails to Take Action After “Israeli” Minister’s Storming of Al-Aqsa
UNSC Worried, Fails to Take Action After “Israeli” Minister’s Storming of Al-Aqsa
6 January 2023
US Warship Sails Through Taiwan Strait Amid Rising Tensions with China
US Warship Sails Through Taiwan Strait Amid Rising Tensions with China
6 January 2023
US Congress Standoff Continues After 11th Failed Vote
US Congress Standoff Continues After 11th Failed Vote
6 January 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Involvement of Iranian Women in Decision-Making
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Involvement of Iranian Women in Decision-Making
4 January 2023
Qassem Soleimani: A Hero to All and A Humble Soldier of Islam
Qassem Soleimani: A Hero to All and A Humble Soldier of Islam
4 January 2023
Beijing Threatens Retaliation for COVID Discrimination
Beijing Threatens Retaliation for COVID Discrimination
4 January 2023
UAE, China Call for UNSC Meeting over Ben-Gvir’s Storming into Al-Aqsa
UAE, China Call for UNSC Meeting over Ben-Gvir’s Storming into Al-Aqsa
4 January 2023
Nigerian Cleric Urges Muslims to Continue Soleimani
Nigerian Cleric Urges Muslims to Continue Soleimani's Path
3 January 2023
People, Officials Should Draw Inspiration from Gen. Soleimani
People, Officials Should Draw Inspiration from Gen. Soleimani
3 January 2023
2022: The Year Collapsing of Israeli Regime Accelerated
2022: The Year Collapsing of Israeli Regime Accelerated
3 January 2023
Saudi-Led Coalition Airstrikes on Yemen Killed 102 Children Last Year, Rights Group Says
Saudi-Led Coalition Airstrikes on Yemen Killed 102 Children Last Year, Rights Group Says
3 January 2023
Abdul Salam: Yemenis
Abdul Salam: Yemenis' Solidarity Greatly Disappoints Enemy
1 January 2023