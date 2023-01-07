Lebanon Detains Spy Working for Israeli Regime’s Mossad

Islam Times - Lebanon has arrested a spy who was working for Israeli regime intelligence agency Mossad, media reported.

The detained man was expelled from Hezbollah resistance movement due to “behavioral problems” and moved to Africa, where he worked for a security company, according to Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar. The report stated that Israel’s spy agency persuaded the man to cooperate the Tel Aviv regime under the threat of sending his family incriminating videos of him and a young Belgian woman he met in Sierra Leone.Al-Akhbar also reported that the Mossad questioned the Lebanese about the specializations he acquired within Hezbollah, the weapons he used, the training bases and places where he fought as well as the courses of combat and self-defense that he took. The man was also allegedly questioned about the identities of Hezbollah members in Africa.The report said that the man was then ordered to return to Lebanon and rejoin Hezbollah. When he was arrested last September, he admitted to having performed numerous tasks for the Mossad and receiving devices that allowed him to transmit encrypted information.