Saturday 7 January 2023 - 10:39

Palestinian Detainees Announce General Mobilization: They Are Ready for Future Confrontations

The statement added  that the extremist [Itamar] Ben Gvir, who last night visited the new sections of Nafha prison and issued more threats, to ask those ministers who preceded him and who had hinted at imposing the most extreme measures against the detainees for decades, what was the fate of their measures and how the prisoners managed over the course of these decades to accumulate a wide experience of struggle, even with the development of the mechanism that the prison system tried to impose.

It went on to say that the detainees undertook over 25 collective strikes, and imposed an equation as a result of their struggles over the course of these decades. The reality today in prisons is stronger and greater than what Ben Gvir imagines. The “Israeli” occupation authorities, led by the so-called “Israel” Prison Service, is aware that what Ben Gvir is requesting today has been requested by many before, and these threats actually evaporated due to the solidity, unity of the detainees and their willingness to confront every measure that affects their dignity or detracts from their rights.

The Prisoner's Club pointed out that the great test for the occupation forces was actually after the heroic Operation Freedom Tunnel. However, by being united, the detainees were able to deter a number of measures that the prison administration was threatening to impose. Since September 2021, the detainees fought successive battles, and they did not stop. Indeed, those who monitor the details of the threats find that the prison administration has failed to enforce its measures. Behind these threats, it is trying to find a middle ground between what the extremist government wants and the imposed reality inside the prisons.
