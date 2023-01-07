0
Saturday 7 January 2023 - 12:21

Never Criticize “Israel”: Harvard Cancels Rights Advocate’s Fellowship

Roth, who spent some 30 years as the executive director of HRW before announcing his retirement in April, was offered to join the Carr Center for Human Rights Policy at Harvard as a senior fellow but was later informed that his fellowship offer had been withdrawn.

Douglas Elmendorf, the Harvard Kennedy School dean, accused the HRW of “anti-Israel bias”. He also cited Roth’s tweets on “Israeli” crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories, which he said were of particular concern.

Roth, who is Jewish and says he was drawn to the human rights cause by his father’s experience living in Nazi Germany, described the incident in an article published on Friday by the American magazine The Nation as “crazy” and said Elmendorf had “no backbone whatsoever.”

The prominent human rights advocate also said he believes Elmendorf had bowed to pressure from donors who were strong supporters of “Israel”.

“I falsely assumed that the dean of the Kennedy School values academic freedom. Maybe I’m naive in retrospect, but I assume that criticism of 'Israel', as criticism of any other government, is just par for the course. That’s what a leading foreign policy center does,” Roth said.

Meanwhile, having been denied the fellowship offered by Harvard, Roth accepted a visiting fellowship position at the University of Pennsylvania.
