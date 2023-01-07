More than 65% of “Israelis” Reject Deri’s Appointment as Minister

Islam Times - “Israeli” Channel 12 poll has revealed that less than a quarter the apartheid entity’s settlers support Shas chief Aryeh Deri’s appointment as a minister in the new government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Deri was sworn in as interior and health minister last week as Netanyahu’s right-religious bloc took power after winning a majority of seats in the November 1 election.The ultra-Orthodox party leader’s appointment is currently being challenged due to his conviction last year on tax offenses, for which he received a suspended prison sentence.Asked if it was appropriate for Deri to be a minister, 65 percent of participants in the news survey said no, versus 22% who said yes. The remaining 13% did not know.Among supporters of Netanyahu’s bloc, 43% said it was not appropriate for Deri to serve as a minister, while 42% said it was. Along with Netanyahu’s own Likud party and Shas, his bloc includes another Haredi party and a trio of far-right factions.