Sunday 8 January 2023 - 06:49

Sheikh Qassem: Iran is Advancing, Shining

Story Code : 1034351
In a tweet posted on Saturday, Sheikh Qassem noted that US and its allies have had immense hopes that the media, political and terrorist war on Iran reaches remarkable results.

Sheikh Qassem added that the recent war on Iran has failed and that the Islamic Republic is advancing and shining with a normal life situation.

It is worth noting that his eminence had visited Iran in order to participate in the First International Conference on Martyr Qasem Suleimani School of Thought.

Sheikh Qassem indicated that the main goal must remain the liberation of the occupied Palestinian territories, underscoring setting the whole region in addition to the new generations free from the American Hegemony.
