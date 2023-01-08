Over 60 Flights Cancelled After Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Japan
Story Code : 1034390
The plane was heading from Narita International Airport near Tokyo to Fukuoka, located on Japan's Kyushu Island, when it made an emergency landing on Saturday morning, Bernama reported.
Nippon TV reported that 63 flights were cancelled at Chubu Centrair International Airport, while another four aircraft were forced to change their destination, reported Sputnik.
There were a total of 136 passengers and six crew members on board the Jetstar aircraft. The NHK broadcasted reported on Saturday, citing police, that a total of five people were injured during the evacuation process.
Police have inspected the aircraft, particularly the cargo hold, but did not find any explosives.
Because of the emergency landing, the runway at Chubu Centrair International Airport was closed for 4.5 hours, NHK said.