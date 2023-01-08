Ayatollah Khamenei Appoints New Police Chief for Iran

Islam Times - The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei appointed Brigadier General Ahmad-Reza Radan as the new Police Chief for Iran.

Radan takes up the post as the former police chief, Brigadier General Hossein Ashtari completed his mission, Imam Khamenei said in the decree.The Leader further appreciated General Ashtari for his services. Ashtari had acted as the police chief for eight years ago.In his decree, Imam Khamenei said he expects General Radan, the former Tehran police chief, to take measures towards safeguarding security and providing public tranquility.Ahmadreza Radan has already been the commander of the police of Kordestan, Sistan and Baluchistan, Khorasan, and Tehran provinces.