0
Sunday 8 January 2023 - 11:49

Ayatollah Khamenei Appoints New Police Chief for Iran

Story Code : 1034395
Ayatollah Khamenei Appoints New Police Chief for Iran
Radan takes up the post as the former police chief, Brigadier General Hossein Ashtari completed his mission, Imam Khamenei said in the decree.

The Leader further appreciated General Ashtari for his services. Ashtari had acted as the police chief for eight years ago.

In his decree, Imam Khamenei said he expects General Radan, the former Tehran police chief, to take measures towards safeguarding security and providing public tranquility.

Ahmadreza Radan has already been the commander of the police of Kordestan, Sistan and Baluchistan, Khorasan, and Tehran provinces.
Comment


Featured Stories
NYT: Pentagon Misled Public on Drone Strike that Killed Children in Afghansitan
NYT: Pentagon Misled Public on Drone Strike that Killed Children in Afghansitan
US to Arm Kiev with $3.75 billion Package Including Sea Sparrows
US to Arm Kiev with $3.75 billion Package Including Sea Sparrows
7 January 2023
Never Criticize “Israel”: Harvard Cancels Rights Advocate’s Fellowship
Never Criticize “Israel”: Harvard Cancels Rights Advocate’s Fellowship
7 January 2023
Saudi “Infiltrated” Wikipedia, Jailed Senior Admins
Saudi “Infiltrated” Wikipedia, Jailed Senior Admins
6 January 2023
UNSC Worried, Fails to Take Action After “Israeli” Minister’s Storming of Al-Aqsa
UNSC Worried, Fails to Take Action After “Israeli” Minister’s Storming of Al-Aqsa
6 January 2023
US Warship Sails Through Taiwan Strait Amid Rising Tensions with China
US Warship Sails Through Taiwan Strait Amid Rising Tensions with China
6 January 2023
US Congress Standoff Continues After 11th Failed Vote
US Congress Standoff Continues After 11th Failed Vote
6 January 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Involvement of Iranian Women in Decision-Making
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Involvement of Iranian Women in Decision-Making
4 January 2023
Qassem Soleimani: A Hero to All and A Humble Soldier of Islam
Qassem Soleimani: A Hero to All and A Humble Soldier of Islam
4 January 2023
Beijing Threatens Retaliation for COVID Discrimination
Beijing Threatens Retaliation for COVID Discrimination
4 January 2023
UAE, China Call for UNSC Meeting over Ben-Gvir’s Storming into Al-Aqsa
UAE, China Call for UNSC Meeting over Ben-Gvir’s Storming into Al-Aqsa
4 January 2023
Nigerian Cleric Urges Muslims to Continue Soleimani
Nigerian Cleric Urges Muslims to Continue Soleimani's Path
3 January 2023
People, Officials Should Draw Inspiration from Gen. Soleimani
People, Officials Should Draw Inspiration from Gen. Soleimani
3 January 2023