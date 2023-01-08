NATO Rejects Serbian Request for Sending Military Contingent to Kosovo

Islam Times - NATO-led peacekeeping mission Kosovo Force (KFOR) has rejected Belgrade's request to deploy police and troops to Kosovo and Metohija, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday.

"They said in the carefully drafted letter to the Serbian government, which I received, that there was no need to return the Serbian troops to Kosovo and Metohija, and cited the UN Security Council resolution 1244," Vucic told Serbian media, Sputnik reported.The president added that it was "a predictable answer." Vucic sent a formal letter in the middle of December, asking NATO mission to allow Serbian army and police and Kosovo.Kosovo, predominately inhabited by Albaninans, broke away from Serbia in 1999. In 2008 it declared its independence. Serbia, however, does not recognize the sovereignty of former province and considers Kosovo as part of Serbian territory. About 100 United Nations member states recognize Kosovo’s independence.Simmering conflict became emergent when Kosovo attempted to coerce ethnic Serbs to change their vehicle license plates that were acquired before 1999. This move led Serbs in Kosovo to quit their participation in all central and local governmental structures.Tensions became more violent when Pristina arrested former Serbian policeman Dejan Pantic allegedly over “terrorist activities.” Kosovar Serbs started building barricades blocking the main border crossing.The tension eased at the end of December when Pristina agreed to move Dejan Patic under home arrest and Serbs started to dismantle barricades. However, it was aggravated by a shooting incident when a member of Kosovo Security Forces wounded a Serbian boy and a young man.In the middle of December, Pristina applied for the membership in European Union. Vucic called it “an unpleasant event” and stated that by that moment, 10 countries had withdrawn their recognition of Kosovo.