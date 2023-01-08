0
Sunday 8 January 2023 - 22:23

Saudi Regime Adds 8 Years to Prison Sentence Given to Dissident Cleric

Story Code : 1034472
Saudi Regime Adds 8 Years to Prison Sentence Given to Dissident Cleric
The Prisoners of Conscience, an independent nongovernmental organization advocating human rights in Saudi Arabia, announced in a post on its official Twitter page that the so-called Court of Appeal in the capital Riyadh had ordered Sheikh Mohammed Mousa al-Sharif to serve eight more years behind bars, extending his jail term to 13 years.

Saudi Arabia's Specialized Criminal Court had leveled nearly two dozen charges, including “attempts aimed at undermining national security” and “participation in unlawful activities inside and outside the kingdom” against the dissident preacher.

Sheikh Sharif was reportedly arbitrarily arrested and is now suffering from various diseases due to medical negligence.

He used to work as a university professor, preacher, and pilot. He has written several books on Islamic teachings, the lifestyle of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), history, and Arabic literature.

Since bin Salman became Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader in 2017, the kingdom has arrested hundreds of activists, bloggers, intellectuals, and others for their political activism, showing almost zero tolerance for dissent even in the face of international condemnation of the crackdown.

Muslim scholars have been executed and women’s rights campaigners have been put behind bars and tortured as freedom of expression, association, and belief continue to be denied by the kingdom's authorities.

Over the past years, Riyadh has also redefined its anti-terrorism laws to target activism.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Armed Forces Cooperating with Court on Ukrainian Plane Crash Case
Iran Armed Forces Cooperating with Court on Ukrainian Plane Crash Case
Poll Results Slap Normalization Regimes: 84% of Arabs Reject Recognition of ‘Israel’
Poll Results Slap Normalization Regimes: 84% of Arabs Reject Recognition of ‘Israel’
8 January 2023
Sheikh Qassem: Iran is Advancing, Shining
Sheikh Qassem: Iran is Advancing, Shining
8 January 2023
Hezbollah Poses Greatest Threat to ‘Israel’: Jerusalem Post
Hezbollah Poses Greatest Threat to ‘Israel’: Jerusalem Post
8 January 2023
NYT: Pentagon Misled Public on Drone Strike that Killed Children in Afghansitan
NYT: Pentagon Misled Public on Drone Strike that Killed Children in Afghansitan
7 January 2023
US to Arm Kiev with $3.75 billion Package Including Sea Sparrows
US to Arm Kiev with $3.75 billion Package Including Sea Sparrows
7 January 2023
Never Criticize “Israel”: Harvard Cancels Rights Advocate’s Fellowship
Never Criticize “Israel”: Harvard Cancels Rights Advocate’s Fellowship
7 January 2023
Saudi “Infiltrated” Wikipedia, Jailed Senior Admins
Saudi “Infiltrated” Wikipedia, Jailed Senior Admins
6 January 2023
UNSC Worried, Fails to Take Action After “Israeli” Minister’s Storming of Al-Aqsa
UNSC Worried, Fails to Take Action After “Israeli” Minister’s Storming of Al-Aqsa
6 January 2023
US Warship Sails Through Taiwan Strait Amid Rising Tensions with China
US Warship Sails Through Taiwan Strait Amid Rising Tensions with China
6 January 2023
US Congress Standoff Continues After 11th Failed Vote
US Congress Standoff Continues After 11th Failed Vote
6 January 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Involvement of Iranian Women in Decision-Making
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Involvement of Iranian Women in Decision-Making
4 January 2023
Qassem Soleimani: A Hero to All and A Humble Soldier of Islam
Qassem Soleimani: A Hero to All and A Humble Soldier of Islam
4 January 2023