Sunday 8 January 2023 - 22:28

Hezbollah: No New President without Local Consensus, Betting on Foreigners a Failure

Story Code : 1034475
In a local ceremony in a southern town near the city of Tyre, Sheikh Qawouq said the Lebanese citizens have been the victims who are paying the heavy price of the economic collapse in the country.

In this context, he stressed that Hezbollah is not and will never be a part of such quarrels, stressing that the first priority of the resistance party is cooperate in a bid to meet the people’s demands and solve their problems.

“In Lebanon there are two sides: the first wants dialogue and consensus in order to elect a new president, while the other side refuses to hold dialogue and insists on electing a president whom the prominent parties don’t agree on,” the Hezbollah official said in remarks carried by Al-Manar.

He lashed out at those who reject dialogue, saying they bet on foreign meddling.

“They have experienced ten sessions so far to elect a new president and they failed to do so. The formula is clear: No new president can be elected without consensus,” he said, adding: “They want to cover their failure by blaming Hezbollah.”
