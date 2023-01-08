0
Sunday 8 January 2023 - 22:48

Moscow Says More than 600 Ukrainian Troops Killed in ‘Retaliation Operation’

Story Code : 1034477
Moscow Says More than 600 Ukrainian Troops Killed in ‘Retaliation Operation’
The bombardment on Sunday was a “retaliation operation” carried out in response to “a criminal attack” by Ukraine on a temporary housing area accommodating Russian servicemen in the city of Makeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on New Year’s night, the ministry said in a statement.

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian military has managed to uncover and confirm the location of Ukrainian troops in Kramatorsk in the DPR, the statement read. This data revealed that dormitory No.28 in the city was hosting more than 700 Kyiv soldiers, with 600 more staying in dormitory No.47.

“As a result of a massive missile attack on these temporary housing areas of the Ukrainian military’s units, more than 600 Ukrainian servicemen were killed,” the ministry said.

On January 1, at precisely 0:01 am, Ukrainian forces targeted a temporary housing area containing Russian troops in the city of Makeyevka.

Six missiles from a US-supplied HIMARS multiple rocket launcher were fired at the building. Two of them were intercepted by Russian air defenses, but four made it through, causing massive damage to the facility. The death toll from the strike has reached 89, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Armed Forces Cooperating with Court on Ukrainian Plane Crash Case
Iran Armed Forces Cooperating with Court on Ukrainian Plane Crash Case
Poll Results Slap Normalization Regimes: 84% of Arabs Reject Recognition of ‘Israel’
Poll Results Slap Normalization Regimes: 84% of Arabs Reject Recognition of ‘Israel’
8 January 2023
Sheikh Qassem: Iran is Advancing, Shining
Sheikh Qassem: Iran is Advancing, Shining
8 January 2023
Hezbollah Poses Greatest Threat to ‘Israel’: Jerusalem Post
Hezbollah Poses Greatest Threat to ‘Israel’: Jerusalem Post
8 January 2023
NYT: Pentagon Misled Public on Drone Strike that Killed Children in Afghansitan
NYT: Pentagon Misled Public on Drone Strike that Killed Children in Afghansitan
7 January 2023
US to Arm Kiev with $3.75 billion Package Including Sea Sparrows
US to Arm Kiev with $3.75 billion Package Including Sea Sparrows
7 January 2023
Never Criticize “Israel”: Harvard Cancels Rights Advocate’s Fellowship
Never Criticize “Israel”: Harvard Cancels Rights Advocate’s Fellowship
7 January 2023
Saudi “Infiltrated” Wikipedia, Jailed Senior Admins
Saudi “Infiltrated” Wikipedia, Jailed Senior Admins
6 January 2023
UNSC Worried, Fails to Take Action After “Israeli” Minister’s Storming of Al-Aqsa
UNSC Worried, Fails to Take Action After “Israeli” Minister’s Storming of Al-Aqsa
6 January 2023
US Warship Sails Through Taiwan Strait Amid Rising Tensions with China
US Warship Sails Through Taiwan Strait Amid Rising Tensions with China
6 January 2023
US Congress Standoff Continues After 11th Failed Vote
US Congress Standoff Continues After 11th Failed Vote
6 January 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Involvement of Iranian Women in Decision-Making
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Involvement of Iranian Women in Decision-Making
4 January 2023
Qassem Soleimani: A Hero to All and A Humble Soldier of Islam
Qassem Soleimani: A Hero to All and A Humble Soldier of Islam
4 January 2023