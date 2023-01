Islam Times - Iran's Deputy Judiciary Chief and Human Rights Headquarters Head Kazzem Qaribabadi announced that an indictment will be issued in connection with the assassination of Iran's martyred nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh who was assassinated by Israeli agents in early 2020.

Qaribabadi said a court in Iran will soon issue a verdict over the murder, adding that the Judiciary will not let justice fail in the case.He said two court sessions were recently held at the judicial organization of the armed forces and the trial will continue.Fakhrizadeh was assassinated on November 27, 2020 near Tehran. Iran has blamed the Israeli regime’s spy agency Mossad, for the murder.