Monday 9 January 2023 - 05:10

Ukraine Loses 5 Fighter Jets During Last 24 Hours

Ukraine Loses 5 Fighter Jets During Last 24 Hours
The war in Ukraine, with all its political, military, economic, social and even cultural consequences, is in its eleventh month, and Western countries are still sending weapons to Ukraine.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the shot-down Ukrainian fighter jets include Sukhoi 24, Sukhoi 27 MiG-29 and two Sukhoi 25s.

Igor Konashenkov, the spokesman of the Russian Ministry of Defense, announced that the Sukhoi-27 fighter was shot down over Lozovo in the Kharkiv region.

He added: "Four other fighters were targeted over Izium, Kharkiv province, Mykolapoli, Novy Donbas and Vezli villages in Donetsk region."

The Russian official also announced that the Russian air defense detected 5 Ukrainian drones on Sunday and targeted them over Luhansk.
