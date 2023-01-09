0
Monday 9 January 2023 - 05:12

Biden Visits US-Mexico Border as Immigration Issues Escalate

Story Code : 1034487
Biden Visits US-Mexico Border as Immigration Issues Escalate
Authorities are struggling with record numbers of undocumented migrants crossing into America, and immigration will probably take centre stage in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election.

US President Biden's visit comes after Thursday's announcement that his administration plans to block Cuban, Haitian and Nicaraguan migrants at the border, expanding the nationalities of those who can be expelled back to Mexico.

Biden announced on Thursday his administration's plan to block Cuban, Haitian and Nicaraguan migrants at the border, expanding the nationalities of those who can be expelled back to Mexico.

The long-term goal of Congress reforming America's creaky immigration system is unlikely to succeed given Republicans' newly assumed control of the US House of Representatives.

Right-wing politicians have repeatedly torpedoed US immigration reform proposals over the past two decades.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Honoring Int’l Obligations Regarding Ukrainian Plane Crash Case: Spokesman
Iran Honoring Int’l Obligations Regarding Ukrainian Plane Crash Case: Spokesman
China-Taiwan: Beijing Conducts New Military Drills Near Island
China-Taiwan: Beijing Conducts New Military Drills Near Island
9 January 2023
Human Rights Ministry Raps Saudi-Led Coalition’s Atrocities in Yemen’s Border Areas
Human Rights Ministry Raps Saudi-Led Coalition’s Atrocities in Yemen’s Border Areas
9 January 2023
Iran Armed Forces Cooperating with Court on Ukrainian Plane Crash Case
Iran Armed Forces Cooperating with Court on Ukrainian Plane Crash Case
8 January 2023
Poll Results Slap Normalization Regimes: 84% of Arabs Reject Recognition of ‘Israel’
Poll Results Slap Normalization Regimes: 84% of Arabs Reject Recognition of ‘Israel’
8 January 2023
Sheikh Qassem: Iran is Advancing, Shining
Sheikh Qassem: Iran is Advancing, Shining
8 January 2023
Hezbollah Poses Greatest Threat to ‘Israel’: Jerusalem Post
Hezbollah Poses Greatest Threat to ‘Israel’: Jerusalem Post
8 January 2023
NYT: Pentagon Misled Public on Drone Strike that Killed Children in Afghansitan
NYT: Pentagon Misled Public on Drone Strike that Killed Children in Afghansitan
7 January 2023
US to Arm Kiev with $3.75 billion Package Including Sea Sparrows
US to Arm Kiev with $3.75 billion Package Including Sea Sparrows
7 January 2023
Never Criticize “Israel”: Harvard Cancels Rights Advocate’s Fellowship
Never Criticize “Israel”: Harvard Cancels Rights Advocate’s Fellowship
7 January 2023
Saudi “Infiltrated” Wikipedia, Jailed Senior Admins
Saudi “Infiltrated” Wikipedia, Jailed Senior Admins
6 January 2023
UNSC Worried, Fails to Take Action After “Israeli” Minister’s Storming of Al-Aqsa
UNSC Worried, Fails to Take Action After “Israeli” Minister’s Storming of Al-Aqsa
6 January 2023
US Warship Sails Through Taiwan Strait Amid Rising Tensions with China
US Warship Sails Through Taiwan Strait Amid Rising Tensions with China
6 January 2023