Biden Visits US-Mexico Border as Immigration Issues Escalate

The US President is visiting the US-Mexico border for the first time since taking office, tackling one of the most politically charged issues in the country.

Authorities are struggling with record numbers of undocumented migrants crossing into America, and immigration will probably take centre stage in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election. Biden announced on Thursday his administration's plan to block Cuban, Haitian and Nicaraguan migrants at the border, expanding the nationalities of those who can be expelled back to Mexico. The long-term goal of Congress reforming America's creaky immigration system is unlikely to succeed given Republicans' newly assumed control of the US House of Representatives. Right-wing politicians have repeatedly torpedoed US immigration reform proposals over the past two decades.