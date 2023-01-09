0
Monday 9 January 2023 - 05:18

Report Says Hundreds of Chicago Teachers, Administrators Sexually Groomed Assaulted Students Last Year

The Chicago Public Schools Office of the Inspector General released its annual report Sunday, saying it substantiated more than 300 misconduct allegations out of more than 600 complaints for the 2021-22 school year.

An OIG investigation concluded one teacher groomed and sexually assaulted a 17-year-old student three times. That teacher was charged with multiple counts of sexual assault. After a November 2022 trial, the teacher was acquitted on all counts, the report said, despite evidence provided by the student and social media records. 

Another investigation revealed a former JROTC staff member had sex with a high school girl over the course of a year when she was 16 to 17 years old, the report said. The girl was also given alcohol and marijuana and purchased marijuana for him, the OIG said.

One high school teacher allegedly exchanged 4,000 text messages with a female student, including 400 in one day. The teacher said he was in an open marriage and was "attracted to other people".

Other incidents included a high school gym teacher exposing himself to a female student. 

One charter school administrator took a high school junior to a Broadway play in downtown Chicago when he touched her leg during the performance, the report said. After the show, while driving the student home, he "slid his hand down inside of the front of the student’s pants and touched his genitals."

The administrator also took the student on trips to Las Vegas, Los Angeles, London, Ibiza and the Bahamas, the OIG said. The administrator resigned after the OIG recommended he be terminated. 
