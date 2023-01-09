0
Monday 9 January 2023 - 09:41

Iran Honoring Int’l Obligations Regarding Ukrainian Plane Crash Case: Spokesman

Story Code : 1034525
Iran Honoring Int’l Obligations Regarding Ukrainian Plane Crash Case: Spokesman
Speaking to reporters at a weekly press conference on Monday, Nasser Kanaani expressed sympathy with the families of victims of the doomed Flight 752 on the anniversary of its crash.

The plane was shot down with 176 people aboard on January 8, 2020, by Iran’s air defenses, which mistook the aircraft for a military target amid military tensions between Tehran and Washington following the US assassination of Iran’s Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in Iraq days earlier.

“As emphasized before, Iran has fulfilled and will fulfill its duties in accordance with its international obligations and within the framework of its domestic regulations” in regard to the case of the Ukrainian plane, he said.

The spokesman noted that investigations have been conducted into the case in compliance with the Convention on International Civil Aviation (Chicago Convention).

The authorized court of the Islamic Republic of Iran is fairly hearing the case, as several court sessions have been held in the presence of the plaintiffs and their attorneys, Kanaani stated, adding that officials from the Embassy of Ukraine in Tehran have also been invited to attend the sessions.

The representatives of the countries that were involved in the case have been entitled to partake in the court sessions, he added.

The spokesman also noted that payments, even above the sums specified by the international conventions, have been made to a number of families of the victims.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Honoring Int’l Obligations Regarding Ukrainian Plane Crash Case: Spokesman
Iran Honoring Int’l Obligations Regarding Ukrainian Plane Crash Case: Spokesman
China-Taiwan: Beijing Conducts New Military Drills Near Island
China-Taiwan: Beijing Conducts New Military Drills Near Island
9 January 2023
Human Rights Ministry Raps Saudi-Led Coalition’s Atrocities in Yemen’s Border Areas
Human Rights Ministry Raps Saudi-Led Coalition’s Atrocities in Yemen’s Border Areas
9 January 2023
Iran Armed Forces Cooperating with Court on Ukrainian Plane Crash Case
Iran Armed Forces Cooperating with Court on Ukrainian Plane Crash Case
8 January 2023
Poll Results Slap Normalization Regimes: 84% of Arabs Reject Recognition of ‘Israel’
Poll Results Slap Normalization Regimes: 84% of Arabs Reject Recognition of ‘Israel’
8 January 2023
Sheikh Qassem: Iran is Advancing, Shining
Sheikh Qassem: Iran is Advancing, Shining
8 January 2023
Hezbollah Poses Greatest Threat to ‘Israel’: Jerusalem Post
Hezbollah Poses Greatest Threat to ‘Israel’: Jerusalem Post
8 January 2023
NYT: Pentagon Misled Public on Drone Strike that Killed Children in Afghansitan
NYT: Pentagon Misled Public on Drone Strike that Killed Children in Afghansitan
7 January 2023
US to Arm Kiev with $3.75 billion Package Including Sea Sparrows
US to Arm Kiev with $3.75 billion Package Including Sea Sparrows
7 January 2023
Never Criticize “Israel”: Harvard Cancels Rights Advocate’s Fellowship
Never Criticize “Israel”: Harvard Cancels Rights Advocate’s Fellowship
7 January 2023
Saudi “Infiltrated” Wikipedia, Jailed Senior Admins
Saudi “Infiltrated” Wikipedia, Jailed Senior Admins
6 January 2023
UNSC Worried, Fails to Take Action After “Israeli” Minister’s Storming of Al-Aqsa
UNSC Worried, Fails to Take Action After “Israeli” Minister’s Storming of Al-Aqsa
6 January 2023
US Warship Sails Through Taiwan Strait Amid Rising Tensions with China
US Warship Sails Through Taiwan Strait Amid Rising Tensions with China
6 January 2023