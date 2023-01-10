0
Tuesday 10 January 2023 - 04:45

Russia’s Closest Ally Announces Joint Military Drills

Story Code : 1034640
Russia’s Closest Ally Announces Joint Military Drills
The exercise will feature tactical aviation units drawn from both nations that form part of the new Belarus-based joint military force. All of the country’s air bases will be involved in the drills, according to the ministry. Russian warplanes have already arrived in Belarus, according to the Defense Ministry’s statement.

Moscow and Minsk announced the creation of a joint regional military force in October, with the move touted as a response to the growing presence of NATO forces near Belarusian borders. The host nation has contributed some 70,000 military personnel to the mission, while Russia has reportedly deployed 9,000 of its own troops, as well as some of its most advanced weapons systems.

The new force will “cool down hotheads in the West,” Aleksandr Volfovich, the secretary of the Belarusian national security council, told the media last week. He added that an increasing number of military drills and reconnaissance flights conducted by NATO members had indicated that their policy was “far from being peace-loving” and required counteraction.

Senior officials in Belarus have accused the US-led military bloc of compromising its national security by increasing military deployments in Eastern Europe. Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said the US alone had some 35,000 troops in the region, including 22,000 in Poland and the Baltic states. He claimed that those forces could be used to attack his nation.

 
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Honoring Int’l Obligations Regarding Ukrainian Plane Crash Case: Spokesman
Iran Honoring Int’l Obligations Regarding Ukrainian Plane Crash Case: Spokesman
China-Taiwan: Beijing Conducts New Military Drills Near Island
China-Taiwan: Beijing Conducts New Military Drills Near Island
9 January 2023
Human Rights Ministry Raps Saudi-Led Coalition’s Atrocities in Yemen’s Border Areas
Human Rights Ministry Raps Saudi-Led Coalition’s Atrocities in Yemen’s Border Areas
9 January 2023
Iran Armed Forces Cooperating with Court on Ukrainian Plane Crash Case
Iran Armed Forces Cooperating with Court on Ukrainian Plane Crash Case
8 January 2023
Poll Results Slap Normalization Regimes: 84% of Arabs Reject Recognition of ‘Israel’
Poll Results Slap Normalization Regimes: 84% of Arabs Reject Recognition of ‘Israel’
8 January 2023
Sheikh Qassem: Iran is Advancing, Shining
Sheikh Qassem: Iran is Advancing, Shining
8 January 2023
Hezbollah Poses Greatest Threat to ‘Israel’: Jerusalem Post
Hezbollah Poses Greatest Threat to ‘Israel’: Jerusalem Post
8 January 2023
NYT: Pentagon Misled Public on Drone Strike that Killed Children in Afghansitan
NYT: Pentagon Misled Public on Drone Strike that Killed Children in Afghansitan
7 January 2023
US to Arm Kiev with $3.75 billion Package Including Sea Sparrows
US to Arm Kiev with $3.75 billion Package Including Sea Sparrows
7 January 2023
Never Criticize “Israel”: Harvard Cancels Rights Advocate’s Fellowship
Never Criticize “Israel”: Harvard Cancels Rights Advocate’s Fellowship
7 January 2023
Saudi “Infiltrated” Wikipedia, Jailed Senior Admins
Saudi “Infiltrated” Wikipedia, Jailed Senior Admins
6 January 2023
UNSC Worried, Fails to Take Action After “Israeli” Minister’s Storming of Al-Aqsa
UNSC Worried, Fails to Take Action After “Israeli” Minister’s Storming of Al-Aqsa
6 January 2023
US Warship Sails Through Taiwan Strait Amid Rising Tensions with China
US Warship Sails Through Taiwan Strait Amid Rising Tensions with China
6 January 2023