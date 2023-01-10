0
Tuesday 10 January 2023 - 04:47

US Secretary of State Blinken to Visit “Israel” in January

Story Code : 1034641
Blinken's visit is prompted by concerns in the administration of US President Joe Biden over some of the latest actions by members of the “Israeli” government.

Blinken is also tasked to prepare the entity’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Washington, which is expected to take place in February, according to media reports.

Prior to Blinken's visit, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is expected to arrive to the Zionist entity on January 19 for a series of policy talks with Netanyahu and his ministers.
