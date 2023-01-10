The Racist: Ben Gvir Bans Palestinian Flag, Orders Police to Tear It down

Islam Times - “Israel’s” so-called “National Security” Minister Itamar Ben Gvir banned the flying of Palestinian flags in public places, under the pretext that they “encourage terrorism.”

“It is inconceivable that lawbreakers will wave ‘terror’ flags, incite and encourage ‘terrorism’,” Ben Gvir said on Sunday night. “I have issued instructions for the removal of the flags, which support ‘terrorism’, from the public space and to stop incitement against ‘Israel’.”Ben Gvir directed the apartheid entity’s police commissioner, Kobi Shabtai, to order officers to remove Palestinian flags.The move came after Palestinian flags were flown at an anti-government protest on Saturday night in Tel Aviv. Concerns also were raised after the release of the longest-serving Palestinian prisoner, Karim Younis.Younis waved a Palestinian flag as he returned home to a celebration in northern Occupied Palestine, Ara village.Meanwhile, it’s unclear if police will enforce the order, the latest point of contention between Ben Gvir and Shabtai.“Police have turned to government legal counselors for advice on how, if at all, the order can be carried out, “Channel 13 news reported, “with serious legal challenges expected.”